Dallas eyes new gunfire detection technology that also launches drones

The Dallas Police Department wants to explore new technology that could detect gunfire and dispatch drones in search of active shooters.

What we know:

Dallas currently has 24 gunfire detection sensors across the city covering one square mile.

The city is in the middle of a three-year, $336,000 contract for that system, which was purchased in 2024.

But police leaders on Monday told city council members that the technology stops short of what the Dallas Police Department really needs.

Instead, DPD wants to find a new system that integrates its gunfire detection with a system that can also launch drones and activate cameras in hopes of quickly catching shooters.

DPD said with that new technology, drones could respond to a scene in as little as 30 seconds to two minutes after shots are fired.

The other side:

Dallas City Council member and Public Safety Committee Chair Cara Mendelsohn pointed out that the response time for random gunfire can be hours.

"The problem is not that we don't know there is gunfire. The problem is we don't have an officer to send, and don't know where the gunfire came from," she said. "This technology solves one problem. Where did it come from? But do you have an officer to send? Is the drone the answer, or do you have units afterward?"

Dallas Police Major Yancy Nelson said if the drone finds a shooting is still active, or there is a suspect in the area, the priority level would be upgraded, and an officer would be dispatched.