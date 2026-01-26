Dallas driver arrested after doing donuts at icy intersection with child in vehicle

article

The Brief Dallas police arrested a 23-year-old man and impounded 11 vehicles Sunday following a wave of illegal street racing and ATV activity during the winter weather emergency. A child was found inside a Jeep performing reckless "donuts" in a Deep Ellum intersection; the driver faces charges of child endangerment and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The crackdown targeted groups of ATVs blocking traffic and parking illegally in the Central Business District while the city remained under a disaster declaration.



What we know:

The crackdown, led by the Dallas Police Department’s Street Racing Task Force (SRTF), resulted in the towing of 11 all-terrain vehicles to the city’s auto pound.

The most serious incident happened at 2:29 p.m. at the intersection of North Good Latimer Expressway and Elm Street. Officers responding to reports of ATVs blocking traffic saw a white Jeep Wrangler driving recklessly and doing donuts in the middle of the intersection.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and found a child inside the Jeep. The driver, 23-year-old Eber J. Rosario Soto, was arrested and charged with endangering a child by criminal negligence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and reckless driving. Rosario Soto was booked into the Dallas County Jail.

What they're saying:

"While our officers are working around the clock responding to hazardous winter weather, choosing to street race is not just reckless, it’s dangerous and irresponsible," said Police Chief Comeaux. "This behavior puts lives at risk and will not be tolerated in Dallas."

Dig deeper:

Later that afternoon, task force officers targeted the Central Business District after receiving reports of a large group of ATVs illegally parked in the roadway on July Alley. Police found the vehicles lacked license plates and impounded seven of them. An additional three ATVs were towed for being unregistered in the 800 block of South Riverfront.

The illegal activity took place as the city remained under a disaster declaration due to sub-freezing temperatures and icy road conditions. Department officials stated they will continue to prioritize reckless driving enforcement to maintain public safety during the weather crisis.