Dallas Downtown shooting leaves juvenile robbery suspect injured

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The Brief A robbery victim shot a juvenile suspect during a physical confrontation in Downtown Dallas early Sunday morning. Both the victim and the teenager were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the struggle near the Civic Garden. It remains unclear if the suspect or the victim will face criminal charges, and police have not announced any additional arrests.



A man shot the teenager who allegedly robbed him in Dallas over the weekend.

What we know:

Dallas police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Commerce Street near the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas.

A man told investigators he had been robbed by a group of suspects, who had chased him between two locations along Commerce Street.

The robbery victim then got into a physical confrontation with one of the suspects. That suspect, who is a juvenile, was shot during the fight.

Both the victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police will not be able to release the suspect’s name because he or she is a juvenile.

It’s not yet clear if that injured suspect is facing charges for the robbery, or if the victim be charged for the shooting.

There’s no word on any other arrests.