Dallas Downtown shooting leaves juvenile robbery suspect injured
DALLAS - A man shot the teenager who allegedly robbed him in Dallas over the weekend.
What we know:
Dallas police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Commerce Street near the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas.
A man told investigators he had been robbed by a group of suspects, who had chased him between two locations along Commerce Street.
The robbery victim then got into a physical confrontation with one of the suspects. That suspect, who is a juvenile, was shot during the fight.
Both the victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Police will not be able to release the suspect’s name because he or she is a juvenile.
It’s not yet clear if that injured suspect is facing charges for the robbery, or if the victim be charged for the shooting.
There’s no word on any other arrests.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.