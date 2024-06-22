Suspected drunk driver gets into fatal crash trying to leave scene of minor accident, police say

article

A suspected drunken driver got into a deadly crash in Southeast Oak Cliff while trying to get away from the scene of a minor accident, according to police.

Police say 28-year-old Jacob Arredondo ran a red light at Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View and hit a driver who was making a turn.

The driver was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Arredondo was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police at the scene told FOX 4 Arrendondo was fleeing after a minor crash in the area.

In reaction to the news, Dallas City Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn posted on social media that Dallas police need more tools for driver sobriety checks.

Mendelsohn says the City Council will discuss potential legislative changes in September.