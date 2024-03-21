2 charged with murder in man's beating death in Dallas

Two suspects have been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death in Northwest Dallas.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Northaven Road on March 16, where 25-year-old Efrain Xicol Quej was found unresponsive.

Xicol Quej later died at the hospital.

Investigators say witnesses saw two suspects punching and kicking the man.

Antonio Seb Tzub, 36, and Reginaldo Seb Tzub, 33, were arrested on March 17 and charged with murder.

Both are in Dallas County Jail.