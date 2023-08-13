Multiple injuries reported after Dallas crash, including 1 person with gunshot wound

article

There were six people who were hospitalized following a crash in Dallas late Saturday night.

Police said the wreck happened just after 11:30 p.m., when two vehicles crashed along Inwood Road and Maple Avenue, not far from Dallas Love Field.

Officers later discovered one of the victims suffered a gunshot wound.

Investigators are still working to find out what happened before the crash and when the shooting happened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.