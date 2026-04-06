Dallas crash: 1 critically injured, several hospitalized near I-35E and I-20 interchange

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas major crash

The Brief One person is in critical condition and several others were hospitalized following a major three-vehicle collision in South Dallas late Saturday night. The crash occurred near the I-35E and I-20 interchange, where emergency crews had to extract two individuals who were trapped inside the wreckage. Dallas police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident, and the total number of victims involved has not yet been confirmed.



Multiple people were injured and one remains in critical condition following a major three-vehicle collision on South R.L. Thornton Freeway late Saturday night, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash near the 9200 block of South R.L. Thornton Freeway, just south of the I-35E and I-20 interchange, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found three vehicles involved in the wreck, with two people trapped inside one of the cars. Emergency crews successfully extracted both individuals. Multiple victims were transported to local hospitals, where at least one person is listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the collision. While police confirmed multiple injuries, the exact number of victims and their current medical statuses have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.