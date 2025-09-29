Dallas crash: Suspect arrested after six-vehicle crash critically injures one

article

The Brief A suspect was arrested following a major, six-vehicle crash at a Dallas intersection early Saturday morning. The multi-vehicle accident left one person in critical condition after they were taken to a nearby hospital. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and authorities have not yet released the identities of the victim or the person arrested.



One person is in critical condition and a suspect has been arrested following a crash that involved at least six cars at a Dallas intersection overnight Saturday.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a major accident at the intersection of Cockrell Avenue and McKee Street just after 2 a.m.

Officers confirmed a multi-vehicle accident. FOX 4 staff at the scene counted six vehicles involved, one of which had rolled over.

A person in one of the vehicles was taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

FOX 4 reporters also observed one person being detained and taken away from the scene in handcuffs. Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash is currently unclear. The precise number of people involved is also unknown. Police have not released the identity of the victim in the hospital or provided an update on their current condition.