Dallas Cowboys, City of Arlington ready to help fans with winter weather

While the Dallas Cowboys prepare for Sunday's playoff game the City of Arlington is ready to face off against potential icy conditions.

"We have citizens from all over DFW coming to the game, so the goal is to provide safe roadways to get them in and out on Sunday," said Shea Sumner, Arlington's Field Operations Manager.

Crews spent the day pre-treating bridges, highways and the interstate with a brine mixture.

"We’re hoping that the salt, brine, and with the precipitation and snow, potential snow, will cause a sludge on the bridge decks, and then we can plow the sludge off the decks to keep it safe," Sumner explained.

She says the city doesn't pre-treat sidewalks, but sand and salt are on hand if things get icy.

"We’re taking a little special effort to provide the incoming traffic to Arlington to be safe," Sumner said.

Folks going out to eat Friday got a taste of the cold, and it's only going to get colder.

"It's freezing out here," said Carson Weakly, who is visiting Texas.

Kaleb Whitemon and his family plan to stay inside for the arctic blast.

"Get out now, the rest of the week stay inside, warm and fuzzy," Whitemon said.

As lifelong Texans, they've learned how to prepare for extreme temperature swings.

"We’re ready, I mean, like he said, we have no choice but to get ready to be ready. Like he said, we’re used to Texas, but we go through three seasons in one day, nothing new," said Patrice Leonard.

While the Green Bay Packers might feel at home when North Texas is in a deep freeze, inside the stadium, fans won't have to worry about the cold.

Dallas Cowboys representatives told FOX 4 they have equipment and materials on standby to address any winter precipitation that would impact guests and staff.

"Just be prepared for anything, be prepared for it to warm up, be prepared for it freeze over, be prepared for it to rain," said Whitemon.