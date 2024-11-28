Dallas Cowboys tailgaters thankful for a Thanksgiving Day win

Before fans flooded into AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys game, they braved the cold for a little Thanksgiving tailgating.

The tailgate spread included turkey brisket and more. All of it scored big for the pregame fun.

A pair of Cowboys legends signed autographs, Kenneth Gant and Kevin Williams, each with a couple of Superbowl rings between them.

"You just learned to appreciate people, come together. It’s all about family and support for the Cowboys," Williams said.

The tradition of the Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day makes it a family affair for so many fans.

"We are the Hatton family," said Laura Hatten. "We are a proud, military family, and go Cowboys!"

Daniel Linhares and Rachel Lesbirel are first-time visitors from the U.K.

"First time in Dallas. First time in Texas as well," Linhares said. "Everyone is so friendly with us."

"We’ve been to the NFL games in the UK in London. It’s just different being in the UK," Lesbirel said. "It’s our first time in America doing an NFL game. It’s just wild."

Everybody’s thankful for something.