Dallas Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku arrested on reckless driving charge

The Brief Cowboys rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested Sunday in Collin County on a charge of reckless driving. The former second-round pick was released the same day after posting a $500 bond. Neither Ezeiruaku nor the Cowboys organization has released an official statement regarding his status following the arrest.



Dallas Cowboys highly touted rookie defensive end, Donovan Ezeiruaku, faces charges after an arrest over the weekend.

What we know:

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested on January 10, 2026, at 11:54 p.m on a reckless driving charge, according to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

A Texas DPS trooper observed a vehicle being operated recklessly on the southbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway in Plano.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop to investigate, which ultimately led to the arrest of the driver.

Jail records show Ezeiruaku posted a $500 bond and was released on the same day.

Dig deeper:

Donovan Ezeiruaku was a second-round pick from Boston College and finished his rookie season with two sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 17 games played this season.

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Donovan Ezeiruaku #41 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Te Expand