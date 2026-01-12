Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku arrested on reckless driving charge

By
Published  January 12, 2026 8:02pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku arrested in Texas

Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku arrested in Texas

Cowboys rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested Sunday in Collin County on a charge of reckless driving.

The Brief

    • Cowboys rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested Sunday in Collin County on a charge of reckless driving.
    • The former second-round pick was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.
    • Neither Ezeiruaku nor the Cowboys organization has released an official statement regarding his status following the arrest.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Dallas Cowboys highly touted rookie defensive end, Donovan Ezeiruaku, faces charges after an arrest over the weekend.

What we know:

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested on January 10, 2026, at 11:54 p.m on a reckless driving charge, according to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). 

A Texas DPS trooper observed a vehicle being operated recklessly on the southbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway in Plano. 

The trooper initiated a traffic stop to investigate, which ultimately led to the arrest of the driver.

Jail records show Ezeiruaku posted a $500 bond and was released on the same day.

Dig deeper:

Donovan Ezeiruaku was a second-round pick from Boston College and finished his rookie season with two sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 17 games played this season.

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Donovan Ezeiruaku #41 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Te

Expand

The Source: Information in this article was provided from Collin County jail records. Additional information was provided by Texas DPS.

Crime and Public SafetyDallas CowboysNFLCollin County