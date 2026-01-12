Dallas Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku arrested on reckless driving charge
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Dallas Cowboys highly touted rookie defensive end, Donovan Ezeiruaku, faces charges after an arrest over the weekend.
What we know:
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested on January 10, 2026, at 11:54 p.m on a reckless driving charge, according to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
A Texas DPS trooper observed a vehicle being operated recklessly on the southbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway in Plano.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop to investigate, which ultimately led to the arrest of the driver.
Jail records show Ezeiruaku posted a $500 bond and was released on the same day.
Dig deeper:
Donovan Ezeiruaku was a second-round pick from Boston College and finished his rookie season with two sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 17 games played this season.
The Source: Information in this article was provided from Collin County jail records. Additional information was provided by Texas DPS.