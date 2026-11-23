The Brief The Dallas Cowboys and Carter BloodCare teamed up to host a blood drive at AT&T Stadium on Monday. Every donor at the event was entered in to win two tickets to the Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving. The event featured appearances from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and Cowboys legends to help raise awareness about the available supply of blood.



Donors who participated in a blood drive at AT&T Stadium might win tickets to come back on Thanksgiving to watch the Cowboys take on the Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys Blood Drive

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Local perspective:

On Monday, November 23, the Dallas Cowboys teamed up with Carter BloodCare to host a blood drive at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The first 250 donors received standing room tickets to this Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles. All donors were entered in a raffle to win two seats for the game.

All donors received a Carter BloodCare plush blanket and T-shirt, while other donors received vouchers for tours of AT&T Stadium.

The event featured appearances from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and Cowboys legends like Drew Pearson and Charles Haley. Both Pearson and Haley donated blood during the event.

Charles Haley

What they're saying:

"I want to be a part of the process of showing people that it's okay, and plus, we need to represent minorities," Haley told FOX 4's DIonne Anglin. "We need to get more active and do more in the community so we can save people's lives."

Pearson says he met someone who discovered an illness after donating blood he wouldn't have otherwise discovered.

"He came through here and had his blood drawn and then was diagnosed with some issues, and it ended up because of that diagnosis, saved his life."

Drew Pearson

What's next:

The Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off at 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, November 26. The game will be broadcast on FOX 4.