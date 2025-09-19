Jadeveon Clowney arrested for trespassing days before signing with Dallas Cowboys

article

The Brief Jadeveon Clowney was arrested in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina just days before signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Clowney was charged with trespassing and failure to identify on Sept. 12 after attempting to park in an apartment complex parking lot that was not public. A police report states Clowney was argumentative with officers and refused to show his identification.



Just days before being signed to the Dallas Cowboys, veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney was arrested in South Carolina for trespassing, according to a police report.

The team announced Clowney's signing on Sept. 14.

What we know:

A report from the Rock Hill, South Carolina police department shows Clowney was arrested just days before the announcement, on Sept. 12, after trying to park in an apartment complex parking lot that was not public.

Officers were monitoring the parking lot of Dunbar Place Apartments after property management asked for police help because the complex had problems with nonresidents parking in the lot during football games. York County District Three stadium is across the street from the apartment complex.

The police report states Clowney was stopped while entering the parking lot and said he was probably going to the football game, but that his aunt lived in the apartment complex.

Officers said Clowney became argumentative with them when he was told he could not park there. Clowney told officers he was going to visit his aunt, but officers said he would still not be allowed to park there and said his vehicle would be towed if he left it there.

The report states Clowney continued to speak over the officer as the officer was issuing a trespass warning and then refused to give officers his identification when asked.

Clowney did not try to leave the parking lot, but continued to argue with officers and continued to not give them his identification, the report states.

Clowney was then arrested for trespassing and failure to identify and taken to jail. The York County Sheriff's Office said Clowney was not booked.

Clowney signs with the Dallas Cowboys

The 32-year-old Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys reportedly worth $3.5 million.

Team owner Jerry Jones announced the deal after the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants in week two.

Related article

Clowney had visited the team's facilities on Sept. 10 and was seen watching practice.

This will be Clowney's 12th season in the NFL after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers where he had 5.5 sacks in 14 starts. A former No. 1 overall pick, he has 58 career sacks in 140 games played. Clowney spent his first five seasons with the Houston Texans before stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney is expected to help fill the role left behind when the team traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

The three-time Pro Bowler is a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, where he attended South Pointe High School before going to play for the University of South Carolina.