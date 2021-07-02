Dallas Cowboys fined $100K for off-season workout violations
FRISCO, Texas - The NFL fined the Dallas Cowboys for breaking rules during off-season workouts.
The $100,000 fine does not say what the team did nut there are reports that it involved contact, which is banned in early workouts.
Coach Mike McCarthy also got a $50,000 fine from the league.
And as a result of the violation, the Cowboys will lose one allowed practice next year.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers were fined for similar rules violations.