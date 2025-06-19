Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get 400% pay raise

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are reportedly receiving a 400% pay raise for the upcoming season, as revealed in their Netflix series "America's Sweethearts." This "life-changing" increase comes after years of advocacy for higher compensation, so the cheerleaders didn't need to work two jobs. Veterans are expected to earn around $75 per hour, significantly up from the previous $15 per hour.



The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are reportedly receiving a 400% pay raise this season, a significant increase one cheerleader revealed during the new season of the Netflix series "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 15: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders salary

What we know:

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' reported 400% pay increase for the 2025-2026 season comes after years of the team pushing for better compensation. According to an Associated Press report, the Cowboys settled a lawsuit with a former cheerleader in 2019, which led to their pay per game jumping from $200 to $400. The new raise is four times that amount.

"We ended up getting a 400% increase, which is like, life-changing," four-year veteran Megan McElaney said during season two of the series. She stated that veterans will now earn around $75 per hour, compared to about $15 per hour last season for most cheerleaders.

The reported raise follows a successful first season of "America's Sweethearts" on Netflix, during which the women discussed the challenges of balancing their cheerleading duties with full-time jobs. Season two of the series was released Wednesday.

Local perspective:

The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin their NFL season in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Sept. 4. Their first home game will be in Week 2 against the New York Giants on Sept. 14.