Dallas Cowboys announce new menu items ahead of home opener

The Brief AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys are adding six new menu items for home games this season. Among the new items: two burgers, a burrito and dessert nachos. The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in their home opener Sunday afternoon.



While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their home opener on Sunday against the New York Giants, they're also announcing six new menu items for those catching the game at AT&T Stadium.

The new menu items include two burgers, a hot dog, a burrito, a smoked salmon BLT and dessert nachos.

What they're saying:

"The new burgers on the menu for the 2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL season feature toppings from classic favorites like Frito Pie and traditional authentic elote, and the combination is fabulous. We love that we now have a specialty big flavor topped hot dog that brings the fun energy of Rowdy to our menus," said George Wasai, Vice President of Food and Beverage for Legends for AT&T Stadium. "The popularity of our Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets is outstanding with fans appetites always big for these fresh and delicious star-shaped flavor gems. Fans will also really enjoy the sweet treat of our new Dessert Nachos with delicious star-shaped pastry and dipping sauces."

New stadium menu offerings

The Rowdy Dog — Described as a Sonoran-style hot dog featuring a Nathan’s All Beef Frank wrapped in bacon and served on a brioche bun with candied jalapenos, pico de gallo, and a spicy crema. It's named after the Cowboys' mascot.

The Texas Burrito - French fries? Check. Guacamole? Check. Pico de Gallo? Of course. Spicy crema? Why not. All you have to decide is if you're adding chicken or steak to the rest of the ingredients to be rolled into a 17-inch tortilla.

Frito Pie Burger — This burger has something for almost everyone, combining a burger with chili, cheddar cheese, Chili Cheese Fritos and pico de gallo. It's all sandwiched between a brioche bun.

The Elote Burger – This new addition to the burger menu has "Flamin' Hot Elote," lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese and a burger secured by a brioche bun.

Dessert Nachos – Need a sweet treat? Dip these cinnamon sugar Dallas Cowboys stars into the strawberry and cream cheese dipping sauces.

Smoked Salmon BLT – This new take on a classic has honey smoked salmon, bacon, arugula, heirloom tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli.

The Cowboys face the Giants in their home opener at noon Sunday with both teams seeking their first win.