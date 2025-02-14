Cowboys still 'America's Team?' PA Gov. Josh Shapiro thinks it's the Eagles

The Brief Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro took a jab at Cowboys fans Friday afternoon. The governor called the Philadelphia Eagles the new "America's Team" during their championship celebration. The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX



Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys following the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

What they're saying:

Addressing the fans at the team's Super Bowl LIX victory celebration, Shaprio said he saw fans from around the nation come together to cheer on the Eagles.

"It would seem that the Philadelphia Eagles are now America's team," Shapiro said. "You hear that, Dallas? The Eagles are America's team."

America's Team

The Cowboys became known as "America's Team" in the 1970s and early 1980s through shrewd marketing and a knack for winning.

Under Coach Tom Landry, the Cowboys had 20 straight winning seasons between 1966 and 1985. The team won two Super Bowls in the process.

The team was purchased by Jerry Jones in 1989 and added three more Super Bowl championships over the next six years, with its last championship coming in 1995.

The Cowboys have not advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has played in four Super Bowls, winning two.