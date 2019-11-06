Dallas Cowboy Daniel Ross arrested on drug, weapon charges

article

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested Wednesday morning on a drug and weapons charge in Frisco.

No details have been released about his arrest, but the Frisco Police Department confirms that Ross was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Ross has been with the Cowboys since 2017, and has been on the injured reserve list since August with a shoulder injury.

He’s played a total of 16 games for the Cowboys the previous two seasons.