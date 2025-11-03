Dallas County voting locations for Election Day

For Election Day, there will be more than 400 vote centers across Dallas County, providing you with multiple locations to make your voice heard. You are able to vote at any of these locations within Dallas County. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you’re able to enter the Vote Center. Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Addison Town Hall Lobby 15650 Addison Rd ADDISON 75001

Alfred J Loos Field House Main Entry 3815 Spring Valley Rd ADDISON 75001

A C New Middle School Front Entry Hallway 3700 S Belt Line Rd BALCH SPRINGS 75181

Balch Springs Civic Center Big Room Area 12400 Elam Rd BALCH SPRINGS 75180

Hodges Elem Sch Gym 14401 Spring Oaks Dr BALCH SPRINGS 75180

Madinah Masjid of Carrollton Multipurpose Hall 2180 Old Denton Rd CARROLLTON 75006

Good Elementary School Gym 1012 Study Ln CARROLTON 75006

Ted Polk Middle School Gym Office 2001 Kelly Blvd CARROLLTON 75006

Jerry R Junkins Elementary Sch Auditorium 2808 Running Duke Dr CARROLLTON 75006

Blanton Elementary School Gym 2525 Scott Mill Rd CARROLLTON 75006

Keller Springs Baptist Church Community Room 100 3227 Keller Springs Rd CARROLLTON 75006

Josey Ranch Lake Library Meeting Room 150 1700 Keller Springs Rd CARROLLTON 75006

Crosby Recreation Center The Pioneer Room 1610 E Crosby Rd CARROLLTON 75006

Cedar Hill Collegiate High School Gym 1515 W Beltline Rd CEDAR HILL 75104

A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center Bluebonnet Room 310 E Parkerville Rd CEDAR HILL 75104

Bessie Coleman Middle School Library, Enter Door #2 1208 E Pleasant Run Rd CEDAR HILL 75104

Maddox Teaching & Learning Center Gym, Enter Door #3 1533 High Pointe Ln CEDAR HILL 75104

Plummer Elementary School Door 1, Main Entrance 1203 S Clark Rd CEDAR HILL 75104

Highlands Elementary School Gym, Enter Door #4 131 Sims Dr CEDAR HILL 75104

Lake Ridge Elementary School Gym, Enter Door #8 1020 Lake Ridge Pkwy CEDAR HILL 75104

Cockrell Hill City Hall Council Chambers 4125 W Clarendon Dr COCKRELL HILL 75211

Wilson Elementary School Gym 200 S Coppell Rd COPPELL 75019

Mockingbird Elementary School-CISD Gym 300 Mockingbird Ln COPPELL 75019

Coppell Town Center Atrium 255 E Parkway Blvd COPPELL 75019

Lakeside Elementary School Gym 1100 Village Pkwy COPPELL 75019

Cottonwood Creek Elem School Gym 615 Minyard Dr COPPELL 75019

Churchill Recreation Center Parlor 6906 Churchill Way DALLAS 75230

Rosemont Elem School - Lower Campus Auditorium 1919 Stevens Forest Dr DALLAS 75208

Elections Training / Warehouse Vote Center 1460 Round Table Dr DALLAS 75247

Mockingbird Elementary School-DISD Auditorium 5828 E Mockingbird Ln DALLAS 75206

Campbell Green Recreation Center AB Room 16600 Park Hill Dr DALLAS 75248

Frank Crowley Courts Building A5 133 N Riverfront Blvd DALLAS 75207

Moisés E Molina High School Auditorium 2355 Duncanville Rd DALLAS 75211

Salem Institutional Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 3918 Crozier St DALLAS 75215

MLK Jr Branch Library Auditorium 2922 MLK Jr Blvd DALLAS 75215

Jubilee Park and Community Center Room 101 917 Bank St DALLAS 75223

For Oak Cliff Multipurpose Room 907 E Ledbetter Dr DALLAS 75216

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Ch Fellowship Hall 1819 N Washington Ave DALLAS 75204

Thomas Jefferson High School Auditorium 4001 Walnut Hill Ln DALLAS 75229

The Chapel of the Cross Fellowship Hall 4333 Cole Ave DALLAS 75205

Northway Christian Church Fellowship Hall 7202 W Northwest Hwy DALLAS 75225

Royal Lane Baptist Church Vickrey Hall 6707 Royal Ln DALLAS 75230

Oak Gardens Church Foyer 4008 S Polk St DALLAS 75224

Dallas County Records Bldg Lobby 500 Elm St DALLAS 75202

Jill Stone Elem School Gym 6321 Ridgecrest Rd DALLAS 75231

Charles Rice Learning Center Cafeteria 2425 Pine St DALLAS 75215

Sam Tasby M S Rm 114 7001 Fair Oaks Ave DALLAS 75231

Hamilton Park UMC Gym 11881 Schroeder Dr DALLAS 75243

Forest Meadow Middle School Main Entry 9373 Whitehurst Dr DALLAS 75243

New Mount Zion Baptist Church Educational Bldg, Chapel 9530 Shepherd Rd DALLAS 75243

Moss Haven Elementary School Gym 9202 Moss Farm Ln DALLAS 75243

Lee McShan Jr Elem School Main Lobby 8307 Meadow Rd DALLAS 75231

North Dallas High School Freshman Bldg 3120 N Haskell Ave DALLAS 75204

Multiple Careers Magnet Center Portable 1016 4528 Rusk Ave DALLAS 75204

Solar Preparatory School for Girls Bonham Bldg Vestibule 2617 N Henderson Ave DALLAS 75206

Ben Milam Elementary School Cafeteria 4200 Mckinney Ave DALLAS 75205

Oak Lawn Branch Library Auditorium 4100 Cedar Springs Rd DALLAS 75219

The Father's Church Youth Room 2707 Abrams Rd DALLAS 75214

Audelia Creek Elementary School Gym 12600 Audelia Rd DALLAS 75243

Dallas College-R Jan LeCroy Ctr LeCroy Center R012/019 9596 Walnut St DALLAS 75243

A M Aikin Elementary School Gym 12300 Pleasant Valley Dr DALLAS 75243

Northwood Hills Elementary Sch Gym 14532 Meandering Way DALLAS 75254

Spring Valley Elementary School Gym 13535 Spring Grove Ave DALLAS 75240

Thurgood Marshall Elementary School Large Room 9666 Ferris Branch Blvd DALLAS 75243

Skyview Elementary School Gym 9229 Meadowknoll Dr DALLAS 75243

PLA @ Highland Meadows Auditorium 8939 Whitewing Ln DALLAS 75238

Martha T Reilly Elementary Sch Auditorium 11230 Lippitt Ave DALLAS 75218

Merriman Park Elementary School Cafeteria 7101 Winedale Dr DALLAS 75231

Lochwood Branch Library Black Box Theater 11221 Lochwood Blvd DALLAS 75218

Casa View Elementary School Auditorium Foyer 2100 N Farola Dr DALLAS 75228

Charles A Gill Elementary School Auditorium 10910 Ferguson Rd DALLAS 75228

St Pius X Catholic Church Parish Parish Hall 3030 Gus Thomasson Rd DALLAS 75228

Harry Stone Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room 104 2403 Millmar Dr DALLAS 75228

Reinhardt Elementary School Auditorium 10122 Losa Dr DALLAS 75218

Alex Sanger Preparatory School Auditorium 8410 San Leandro Dr DALLAS 75218

W H Gaston Middle School Auditorium Foyer 9565 Mercer Dr DALLAS 75228

George Truett Elementary School Auditorium 1811 Gross Rd DALLAS 75228

Grace United Methodist Church Parlor 4105 Junius St DALLAS 75246

Lakewood Branch Library Auditorium 6121 Worth St DALLAS 75214

Junius Heights Church Milton Greer, Fellowship Hall 5429 Reiger Ave DALLAS 75214

Samuell Grand Recreation Center Game Room 112 6200 E Grand Ave DALLAS 75223

Eduardo Mata Montessori School Library 7420 La Vista Dr DALLAS 75214

Bayles Elementary School Computer Lab, Rm 121 2444 Telegraph Ave DALLAS 75228

S S Conner Elementary School Auditorium 3037 Greenmeadow Dr DALLAS 75228

Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space Sanctuary 1451 John West Rd DALLAS 75228

Colonial Baptist Church Hallway 6459 Scyene Rd DALLAS 75227

Edna Rowe Elementary School Auditorium 4918 Hovenkamp Dr DALLAS 75227

Urban Park Elementary School Auditorium 6901 Military Pkwy DALLAS 75227

Skyline High School Auditorium Foyer 7777 Forney Rd DALLAS 75227

Skyline Branch Library Auditorium 6006 Everglade Rd DALLAS 75227

San Jacinto Elementary School Auditorium 7900 Hume Dr DALLAS 75227

Annie Webb Blanton Elem School Auditorium 8915 Greenmound Ave DALLAS 75227

Edward Titche Elementary School Auditorium 9560 Highfield Dr DALLAS 75227

S. Mendez Crew Leadership Acad Auditorium 1515 N Jim Miller Rd DALLAS 75217

Nathaniel Hawthorne Elem School Auditorium 7800 Umphress Rd DALLAS 75217

Pleasant Grove Ctr-Dallas College Community Room 108/109 802 S Buckner Blvd DALLAS 75217

W W Samuell High School Auditorium 8928 Palisade Dr DALLAS 75217

Young Men's Leadership Academy Auditorium 1625 N Masters Dr DALLAS 75217

E B Comstock Middle School Auditorium 7044 Hodde St DALLAS 75217

Pleasant Grove Branch Library Community Room 108/109 7310 Lake June Rd DALLAS 75217

B H Macon Elementary School Auditorium 650 Holcomb Rd DALLAS 75217

William Anderson Elem School Auditorium 620 N St Augustine Rd DALLAS 75217

Richard Lagow Elementary School Main Lobby 637 Edgeworth Dr DALLAS 75217

H Grady Spruce High School Auditorium 9733 Old Seagoville Rd DALLAS 75217

Fireside Recreation Center Small Room 8601 Fireside Dr DALLAS 75217

Ignite Middle School Main Entrance 2211 Caddo St DALLAS 75204

St Luke Community Church Echols Chapel 5710 E R L Thornton Frwy DALLAS 75223

Solar Preparatory School for Boys Auditorium 1802 Moser Ave DALLAS 75206

Living Waters Church of God Fellowship Hall 11110 Shiloh Rd DALLAS 75228

Lake Highlands High School L Auditorium 9449 Church Rd DALLAS 75238

Herschel Forester Field House Main Lobby 8233 Military Pkwy DALLAS 75227

Thomas C Marsh Preparatory Academy Auditorium 3838 Crown Shore Dr DALLAS 75244

W T White High School H101, 102, 103 4505 Ridgeside Dr DALLAS 75244

Nathan Adams Elementary School Auditorium 12600 Welch Rd DALLAS 75244

Marsh Lane Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 10716 Marsh Ln DALLAS 75229

Harry C Withers Elementary Sch Auditorium 3959 Northaven Rd DALLAS 75229

John J Pershing Elementary Sch Auditorium, Rm 136 5715 Meaders Ln DALLAS 75229

L G Cigarroa Elementary School Auditorium 9990 Webb Chapel Rd DALLAS 75220

Walnut Hill Recreation Center Small Room A 10011 Midway Rd DALLAS 75229

Lovers Lane UMC Watson Hall 9200 Inwood Rd DALLAS 75220

Northaven United Methodist Ch Atrium; Flex Room (Room 127) 11211 Preston Rd DALLAS 75230

Arthur Kramer Elementary School Foyer 7131 Midbury Dr DALLAS 75230

Benjamin Franklin - IEA Auditorium 6920 Meadow Rd DALLAS 75230

Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 8200 Devonshire Dr DALLAS 75209

Henry W Longfellow - CEA Auditorium 5314 Boaz St DALLAS 75209

Parkhill Junior High School Small Gym 16500 Shadybank Dr DALLAS 75248

Texas A&M AgriLife Research Founders Hall 116 17360 Coit Rd DALLAS 75252

BOWIE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Gym 7643 La Manga Dr DALLAS 75248

Prestonwood Elementary School Cafeteria / Stage 6525 La Cosa Dr DALLAS 75248

Spring Creek Elementary School Gym 7667 Roundrock Rd DALLAS 75248

Fretz Park Library Black Box Theater 6990 Belt Line Rd DALLAS 75254

King of Glory Lutheran Church Edu Wing, Rm 115 6411 LBJ Fwy DALLAS 75240

Audelia Road Branch Library Auditorium 10045 Audelia Rd DALLAS 75238

Lake Highlands Elementary School Gym 9501 Ferndale Rd DALLAS 75238

Robert T Hill Middle School Auditorium 505 Easton Rd DALLAS 75218

Victor Hexter Elementary School Auditorium 9720 Waterview Rd DALLAS 75218

L L Hotchkiss Elementary School Auditorium Foyer 6929 Town North Dr DALLAS 75231

Dan D Rogers Elementary School Foyer 5314 Abrams Rd DALLAS 75214

Ridgewood-Belcher Recreation Center Large Room 6818 Fisher Rd DALLAS 75214

Lakewood Elementary School Library 3000 Hillbrook St DALLAS 75214

Northridge Presbyterian Church Quillin Hall 6920 Bob-O-Link Dr DALLAS 75214

E D Walker Middle School Gym 12532 Nuestra Dr DALLAS 75230

Anne Frank Elementary School Auditorium 5201 Celestial Rd DALLAS 75254

John S Armstrong Elem School Small Outside Gym 3600 Cornell Ave DALLAS 75205

University Park UMC Caldwell Rm 120/ FH Rm 130 4024 Caruth Blvd DALLAS 75225

John S Bradfield Elem School Gym 4300 Southern Ave DALLAS 75205

University Park Elem School C111 3500 Lovers Ln DALLAS 75225

Highland Park Middle School Small Gym Foyer 3555 Granada Dr DALLAS 75205

SMU/Hughes-Triggs Student Center Ballroom A & B 3140 Dyer St DALLAS 75205

Highland Park ISD Admin Bldg Boardroom 7015 Westchester Dr DALLAS 75205

Chapel Hill Preparatory School Auditorium 12701 Templeton Trl DALLAS 75234

William B Travis Vanguard Acad Orchestra Rm 2910 Allen St DALLAS 75204

T W Browne Middle School Band Hall 3333 Sprague Dr DALLAS 75233

Daniel Webster Elementary School Auditorium 3815 S Franklin St DALLAS 75233

El Centro Campus-Dallas College ELB-Student Center Main Area 801 Main St DALLAS 75202

George L Allen Sr Court Building Main Lobby 600 Commerce St DALLAS 75202

Exall Park Recreation Center Large Room 1355 Adair St DALLAS 75204

Life in Deep Ellum Community Ctr Prayer & Practice Center 2803 Taylor St DALLAS 75226

Bill J Priest Ctr-Dallas College Room #1530 1402 Corinth St DALLAS 75215

Dr MLK Jr Arts Academy Main Lobby 1817 Warren Ave DALLAS 75215

Irma Rangel Women's School Auditorium 1718 Robert B Cullum Blvd DALLAS 75210

Mt Horeb Missionary Baptist Chur Fellowship Hall 3306 Carpenter Ave DALLAS 75215

St Paul Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1600 Pear St DALLAS 75215

Lincoln High School - CHM Auditorium 2826 Elsie Faye Heggins St DALLAS 75215

Evangelist Temple Church Church 2627 Dorris St DALLAS 75215

Hector P Garcia Middle Sch - DISD Art Room A 700 E 8th St DALLAS 75203

Greater Mt Pleasant Baptist Church Conference Room 1403 Morrell Ave DALLAS 75203

F D Roosevelt HS of Innovation Library 525 Bonnie View Rd DALLAS 75203

The Way-Truth-Life Christian Ch Fellowship Hall Parlor 1702 S Denley Dr DALLAS 75216

Good Street Baptist Church Nathaniel Spigner Wing 3110 Bonnie View Rd DALLAS 75216

Paul L Dunbar Library Auditorium 2008 E Kiest Blvd DALLAS 75216

Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Ch Fellowship Hall 4600 Solar Ln DALLAS 75216

John W Carpenter Elem School Auditorium 2121 Tosca Ln DALLAS 75224

CFNI Student Center Main Lobby 444 Fawn Ridge Dr DALLAS 75224

South Oak Cliff High School Auditorium 3601 S Marsalis Ave DALLAS 75216

Clara Oliver Elementary School Auditorium 4010 Idaho Ave DALLAS 75216

H I Holland Elem School @ Lisbon Main Entrance Foyer 4203 S Lancaster Rd DALLAS 75216

Fountain of Living Word Church Sanctuary Entrance 2543 E Ledbetter Dr DALLAS 75216

Elisha M Pease Elementary School Auditorium 2914 Cummings St DALLAS 75216

Jdg Louis A Bedford, Jr Law Academy Auditorium Foyer 1303 Reynoldston Ln DALLAS 75232

Adelle Turner Elementary School Gym 5505 S Polk St DALLAS 75232

Mark Twain Leadership Vanguard Auditorium 724 Green Cove Ln DALLAS 75232

T G Terry Elementary School Class Rm 115 6661 Greenspan Ave DALLAS 75232

St Paul Lutheran Church Chi Rho House 5725 S Marsalis Ave DALLAS 75241

Ideal Family Church Main Gym 1000 E Redbird Ln DALLAS 75241

Otto M Fridia Elementary School Auditorium 6011 Old Ox Rd DALLAS 75241

Barack Obama Male Leadership Acad Foyer 3030 Stag Rd DALLAS 75241

J N Ervin Elementary School Auditorium Foyer 3722 Black Oak Dr DALLAS 75241

Ronald E McNair Elementary Sch Main Lobby 3150 Bainbridge Ave DALLAS 75237

Friendship West Baptist Church Banquet Hall Foyer 2020 W Wheatland Rd DALLAS 75232

Umphrey Lee Elementary School Auditorium 7808 Racine Dr DALLAS 75232

Martin Weiss Elementary School Large Room 8601 Willoughby Blvd DALLAS 75232

Singing Hills Recreation Center Tech Room 6805 Patrol Way DALLAS 75241

Cornerstone Temple Church Bldg B, Room 1 2817 Cherry Valley Blvd DALLAS 75241

Tommie Allen Recreation Center Multipurpose Room 7071 Bonnie View Rd DALLAS 75241

Highland Hills UMC Fellowship Hall 3800 Simpson Stuart Rd DALLAS 75241

Highland Hills Library Auditorium 6200 Bonnie View Rd DALLAS 75241

Wilmer-Hutchins High School Auditorium Foyer 5520 Langdon Rd DALLAS 75241

Park in the Woods Recreation Ctr Gym 6801 Mountain Creek Pkwy DALLAS 75249

Kleberg-Rylie Recreation Center Small Room 1515 Edd Rd DALLAS 75253

Booker T Washington High School Montgomery Arts Theater Foyer 2501 Flora St DALLAS 75201

W A Blair Elementary School Library 7720 Gayglen Dr DALLAS 75217

Ebby Halliday Elementary School Multipurpose Room 141 10210 Teagarden Rd DALLAS 75217

J Erik Jonsson Central Library Dallas East Room 1515 Young St DALLAS 75201

Thurgood Marshall Recreation Ctr Large Room 5150 Mark Trail Way DALLAS 75232

University of North Texas- Dallas Room 100 7300 University Hills Blvd DALLAS 75216

F P Caillet Elem School Auditorium 3033 Merrell Rd DALLAS 75229

Marcus Recreation Center Large Room 3003 Northaven Rd DALLAS 75229

Degolyer Elementary School Auditorium 3453 Flair Dr DALLAS 75229

Stephen Foster Elementary School Auditorium 3700 Clover Ln DALLAS 75220

Sudie L Williams TAG Academy Auditorium 4518 Pomona Rd DALLAS 75209

K B Polk Vanguard Center ATG Auditorium 6911 Victoria Ave DALLAS 75209

Maple Lawn Elementary School Cafeteria 3120 Inwood Rd DALLAS 75235

Arlington Park Recreation Center Gym 1505 Record Crossing Rd DALLAS 75235

Esperanza Medrano Elementary Sch Front Entry Foyer 2221 Lucas Dr DALLAS 75219

Victory Cathedral Main Foyer 3407 N Westmoreland Rd DALLAS 75212

West Dallas Center-Dallas College Room 141/142 3330 N Hampton Rd DALLAS 75212

C F Carr Elementary School Auditorium 1952 Bayside St DALLAS 75212

Reverchon Recreation Center Game Room 3505 Maple Ave DALLAS 75219

Margaret B Henderson Elem School Gym 2200 S Edgefield Ave DALLAS 75224

Harrell Budd Elementary School Gym 2121 S Marsalis Ave DALLAS 75216

The Union Church Educational Wing 4 & 6 3410 S Polk St DALLAS 75224

Clinton P Russell Elementary Sch Auditorium 3031 S Beckley Ave DALLAS 75224

Mountain Creek Library Auditorium 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy DALLAS 75249

Bilhartz Elementary School Gym 6700 Wandt Dr DALLAS 75236

Leslie Stemmons Elementary Sch Auditorium 2727 Knoxville St DALLAS 75211

Palabra De Vida Church Multi-Purpose Bldg 2550 W Illinois Ave DALLAS 75233

Kiest Recreation Center Small Rm 3081 S Hampton Rd DALLAS 75224

Nancy Jane Cochran Elem Sch Rm 128 6000 Keeneland Pkwy DALLAS 75211

L O Donald Elementary School Auditorium 1218 Phinney Ave DALLAS 75211

Leila P Cowart Elementary School Auditorium 1515 S Ravinia Dr DALLAS 75211

Elmwood-El Buen Samaritano UMC Fellowship Hall Rm 13 1315 Berkley Ave DALLAS 75224

Martin Weiss Recreation Center Large Room 1111 Martindell Ave DALLAS 75211

Arcadia Park Elementary School Main Bldg Entry Hall 1300 N Justin Ave DALLAS 75211

Anson Jones Elementary School Auditorium 3901 Meredith Ave DALLAS 75211

Lida Hooe Elementary School Main Lobby 2419 Gladstone Dr DALLAS 75211

Winnetka Elementary School Gym 1151 S Edgefield Ave DALLAS 75208

John Peeler Elementary School Library 810 S Llewellyn Ave DALLAS 75208

Oak Cliff Government Center Main Lobby 702 E Jefferson Blvd DALLAS 75203

Preparing the Way Ministries Situation Room 2442 W Jefferson Blvd DALLAS 75211

Sunset High School - Annex Bldg Room 410/411 2021 W Tenth St DALLAS 75208

Stevens Park Elem School Auditorium Foyer 2615 W Colorado Blvd DALLAS 75211

Kidd Springs Recreation Center Large Room 711 W Canty St DALLAS 75208

Kessler Park United Methodist Chur Sanctuary 1215 Turner Ave DALLAS 75208

Eladio Martinez Learning Center Library Hallway 4500 Bernal Dr DALLAS 75212

Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center Area in Lobby/Hallway 3114 Clymer St DALLAS 75212

J Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard Auditorium Foyer 1400 Walmsley Ave DALLAS 75208

Anita Martinez Recreation Center Large Room 3212 N Winnetka Ave DALLAS 75212

Grauwyler Park Recreation Center Room A 7780 Harry Hines Blvd DALLAS 75235

Bachman Recreation Center Assembly Room 2750 Bachman Dr DALLAS 75220

Park Forest Branch Library Auditorium 3421 Forest Ln DALLAS 75234

David G Burnet Elem School Auditorium 3200 Kinkaid Dr DALLAS 75220

Boude Storey Middle School Main Lobby 3000 Maryland Ave DALLAS 75216

Mountain View Campus-Dallas College E. Bldg., East Foyer 4849 W Illinois Ave DALLAS 75211

Desoto House of Peace & Comm Center Gym, Door 11 531 W Belt Line Rd DESOTO 75115

Katherine Johnson Tech Magnet Acad Cafeteria 1200 Academy Way DESOTO 75115

Faith Bible Church Auditorium 1437 W Pleasant Run Rd DESOTO 75115

Ruby Young Elementary School Gym 707 Young Blvd DESOTO 75115

Disciple Central Comm Church Sanctuary 901 N Polk St DESOTO 75115

The Meadows Elementary School Gym 1016 The Meadows Pkwy DESOTO 75115

Cockrell Hill Elementary School Gym 425 S Cockrell Hill Rd DESOTO 75115

Desoto High School Dyer Gym 600 Eagle Dr DESOTO 75115

Desoto East Middle School Gym 2 601 E Belt Line Rd DESOTO 75115

Alexander Elementary School Music Room 510 Softwood Dr DUNCANVILLE 75137

Duncanville Library Meeting Rms 1-3 201 James Collins Blvd DUNCANVILLE 75116

Duncanville's First Baptist Chur Sanctuary Foyer 323 W Wheatland Rd DUNCANVILLE 75116

Reed Middle School Auditorium 530 E Freeman St DUNCANVILLE 75116

Byrd Middle School Gym B 1040 W Wheatland Rd DUNCANVILLE 75116

Arise Church Legacy Hall 201 W Center St DUNCANVILLE 75116

Duncanville High School Performance Hall Foyer 900 W Camp Wisdom Rd DUNCANVILLE 75116

Fairmeadows Elementary School Gym 101 E Fairmeadows Dr DUNCANVILLE 75116

Janie Stark Elementary School Cafeteria 12400 Josey Ln FARMERS BRANCH 75234

Vivian Field Middle School Lobby 13551 Dennis Ln FARMERS BRANCH 75234

Farmers Branch Manske Library Community Hub 13613 Webb Chapel Rd FARMERS BRANCH 75234

Brookhaven Campus-Dallas College Bldg W Lobby 3939 Valley View Ln FARMERS BRANCH 75244

Vietnamese Community Center Front and Back Room 3221 Belt Line Rd GARLAND 75044

Abbett Elementary School Front Foyer 730 W Muirfield Rd GARLAND 75044

Makkah Masjid IDEA Back Mulitpurpose Room 3301 W Buckingham Rd GARLAND 75042

Vernon Price Elementary School Cafeteria 630 Stroud Ln GARLAND 75043

Bradfield Recreation Center Classroom 1146 Castle Dr GARLAND 75040

Bussey Middle School GYM 1204 Travis St GARLAND 75040

A R Davis Elementary School Teacher Lounge, Rm #201 1621 McCallum Dr GARLAND 75042

O Henry Elementary School Cafeteria 4100 Tynes Dr GARLAND 75042

Bradfield Elementary School Gym 3817 Bucknell Dr GARLAND 75042

Garland Center-Dallas College Conference Room A&B 675 W Walnut St GARLAND 75040

Austin Academy Practice Gym 1125 Beverly Dr GARLAND 75040

Kimberlin Academy Gym 1520 Cumberland Dr GARLAND 75040

Granger Recreation Center Classroom 103 1310 W Avenue F GARLAND 75040

Williams Elementary School Gym 2232 Parkcrest Dr GARLAND 75041

Heather Glen Montclair Elem School Cafeteria 5119 Heather Glen Dr GARLAND 75043

Memorial Pathway Academy Gym 2825 S First St GARLAND 75041

Watson Technology Center Gym 2601 Dairy Rd GARLAND 75041

South Garland High School Foyer 600 Colonel Dr GARLAND 75043

Classical Ctr at Brandenburg MS Library 626 Nickens Rd GARLAND 75043

Southgate Elementary School Gym 1115 Mayfield Ave GARLAND 75041

O'Banion Middle School Practice Gym 700 Birchwood Dr GARLAND 75043

Classical Ctr at Vial Elem Sch Gym 126 Creekview Dr GARLAND 75043

South Garland Branch Library Program Room 4845 Broadway Blvd GARLAND 75043

Routh Roach Elementary School Foyer 1811 Mayfield Ave GARLAND 75041

Patty Granville Arts Center Atrium Building 300 N Fifth St GARLAND 75040

Sam Houston Middle School Classroom 101 2232 Sussex Dr GARLAND 75041

Big Springs Elementary School Gym 3301 W Campbell Rd GARLAND 75044

Springpark Sports Club 1st Floor Ballroom 3330 Springpark Way GARLAND 75044

Spring Creek Elem School - GISD Foyer 1510 Spring Creek Dr GARLAND 75040

North Garland Branch Library Program Room 3845 N Garland Ave GARLAND 75040

Hickman Elementary School Gym 3114 Pinewood Dr GARLAND 75044

Wallace Ethridge Elementary Sch Gym 2301 Sam Houston Dr GARLAND 75044

Lister Elementary School Cafeteria 3131 Mars Dr GARLAND 75040

Northlake Elementary School Gym 1626 Bosque Dr GARLAND 75040

Club Hill Elementary School Gym 1330 Colonel Dr GARLAND 75043

Lyles Middle School Competition Gym 4655 S Country Club Rd GARLAND 75043

Northside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 2510 N Glenbrook Dr GARLAND 75040

Couch Elementary School Gym 4349 Waterhouse Blvd GARLAND 75043

Toler Elementary School Gym 3520 Guthrie Rd GARLAND 75043

Frank D Moates Elementary School Gym 1500 Heritage Blvd GLENN HEIGHTS 75154

Glenn Heights Community Center Banquet Rm B 1938-D S Hampton Rd GLENN HEIGHTS 75154

McCowan Middle School Dance Room Door #2 1500 Majestic Meadow Dr GLENN HEIGHTS 75154

The Woods United Methodist Church The Commons 1350 Bardin Rd GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Rocky Springs Missionary Baptist Ch Fellowship Hall 316 E Shady Grove Rd GRAND PRAIRIE 75050

The Summit Ballroom 1 2975 Esplanade Dr GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Suzanna Dickinson Elem School Music Room, D113 1902 Palmer Trl GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Betty Warmack Library Empower Room 760 Bardin Rd GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Daniels Elementary Academy Front Foyer 801 Sw 19th St GRAND PRAIRIE 75051

Ellen Ochoa Stem Acad Milam Elem Project Room 2030 Proctor Dr GRAND PRAIRIE 75051

Bill Arnold Middle School Auxiliary Gym 1204 E Marshall Dr GRAND PRAIRIE 75051

Bowie Fine Arts Gym 425 Alice Dr GRAND PRAIRIE 75051

Charley Taylor Recreation Center Meeting Room 601 E Grand Prairie Rd GRAND PRAIRIE 75051

Houston Auxiliary Building PD Room 218 1502 College St GRAND PRAIRIE 75050

Crosswinds High School Room 104 1100 N Carrier Pkwy GRAND PRAIRIE 75050

William B Travis World Lang Academy Gym 525 Ne 15th St GRAND PRAIRIE 75050

Eisenhower Elementary School Music Room 2102 N Carrier Pkwy GRAND PRAIRIE 75050

Ronald Reagan Middle School Main Gym 4616 Bardin Rd GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Sam Rayburn Elementary School Gym 2800 Reforma Dr GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Lorenzo De Zavala Academy Parent/Community Room 3410 Kirby Creek Dr GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Truman Middle School Library, A126 1501 Coffeyville Trl GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

L B Johnson Daep Main Entrance 650 Stonewall Dr GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Hector P Garcia Elementary Sch - GP Gym 2444 Graham St GRAND PRAIRIE 75050

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-GP Classroom in Southwest Wing 4729 S Carrier Pkwy GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Global Leadership Academy Gym 511 E Springdale Ln GRAND PRAIRIE 75052

Hutchins City Hall Council Chambers 321 N Main St HUTCHINS 75141

Woodhaven Presbyterian Church Hancock Hall 3650 N O'Connor Rd IRVING 75062

West Irving Library Large Meeting Room 4444 W Rochelle Rd IRVING 75062

La Villita Elementary School Gymnasium 1601 Camino Lago IRVING 75039

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Gym 4601 N State Hwy 161 IRVING 75038

Bowie Middle School Cafeteria 600 E 6th St IRVING 75060

Islamic Center of Irving Library 2555 Esters Rd IRVING 75062

Cimarron Park Rec Center Gym 201 Red River Trl IRVING 75063

Valley Ranch Library Meeting Room 401 Cimarron Trl IRVING 75063

Sally B Elliot Elementary School Cafeteria 1900 S Story Rd IRVING 75060

Nimitz High School Auditorium Foyer 100 W Oakdale Rd IRVING 75060

Otis Brown Elementary School Small Gym 2501 W Tenth St IRVING 75060

Lamar Middle School Auxiliary Gym 219 Crandall Rd IRVING 75060

Irving City Hall Main Lobby 825 W Irving Blvd IRVING 75060

J O Davis Elementary School Classroom 108 & 109 310 Davis Dr IRVING 75061

L B Barton Elementary School Small Gym 2931 Conflans Rd IRVING 75061

Irving High School Gym Foyer 900 N O'Connor Rd IRVING 75061

John R Good Elementary School Library 1200 E Union Bower Rd IRVING 75061

David Crockett Middle School Front Foyer 2431 Hancock St IRVING 75061

Lively Elementary School Front Office, Corner Hallway 1800 Plymouth Dr W IRVING 75061

Oak Haven United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 1600 N Irving Heights Dr IRVING 75061

Thomas Haley Elementary School Small Gym 3601 Cheyenne St IRVING 75062

W T Hanes Elementary School Small Gym 2730 Cheyenne St IRVING 75062

A S Johnston Elementary School Small Gym 2801 Rutgers Dr IRVING 75062

Brandenburg Elementary School Small Gym 2800 Hillcrest Dr IRVING 75062

Macarthur High School Gym Foyer 3700 N MacArthur Blvd IRVING 75062

Irving Fire Station #8 Front Bay 650 Las Colinas Blvd E IRVING 75039

Bear Creek Community Church Lobby Breezeway 2700 Finley Rd IRVING 75062

T J Lee Elementary School Small Gym 1600 Carlisle St IRVING 75062

Travis Middle School Auxillary Gym 1600 Finley Rd IRVING 75062

North Lake Campus-Dallas College L137 A/B 5001 N Macarthur Blvd IRVING 75038

Jack E Singley Academy Auditorium Foyer 4601 N MacArthur Blvd IRVING 75038

Houston Middle School Auxiliary Gym 3033 W Country Club Rd IRVING 75038

Irving Arts Center Suite 200 3333 N Macarthur Blvd IRVING 75062

Cardwell Career Preparatory Ctr Library 101 E Union Bower Rd IRVING 75061

Mustang Park Recreation Center Gym 2223 Kinwest Pkwy IRVING 75063

Irving Fire Station #2 Front Bay 1306 N Story Rd IRVING 75061

Cedar Valley Campus-Dallas College Rm M105 3030 N Dallas Ave LANCASTER 75134

Houston Elementary School-LISD Library 2929 Marquis Ln LANCASTER 75134

Pleasant Run Elementary School Library 427 W Pleasant Run Rd LANCASTER 75146

Rolling Hills Elementary School Library 450 Rolling Hills Pl LANCASTER 75146

Rosa Parks Millbrook Elem School Gym 630 Millbrook Dr LANCASTER 75146

Elsie Robertson Middle School Gymnasium 822 W Pleasant Run Rd LANCASTER 75146

West Main Elementary School Library 531 W Main St LANCASTER 75146

Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library Meeting Room 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy LANCASTER 75134

Evans Recreation Center Fitness Room 1116 Hillcrest St MESQUITE 75149

Larry G Smith Elementary School Auditorium 5299 Gus Thomasson Rd MESQUITE 75150

Antioch Worship Center Auditorium 6245 Shannon Rd MESQUITE 75181

Dallas County Mesquite Gov Ctr 500 S Galloway Ave MESQUITE 75149

Vanston Middle School Lobby/ Main Entrance 3230 Karla Dr MESQUITE 75150

Florence Recreation Center Event Room 2501 Whitson Way MESQUITE 75150

Eastfield Campus-Dallas College G Building, Lobby 3737 Motley Dr MESQUITE 75150

Goodbar Recreation Center Craft Room 3000 Concord Dr MESQUITE 75150

Motley Elementary School Portable 119 3719 Moon Dr MESQUITE 75150

Range Elementary School Library 4060 Emerald Dr MESQUITE 75150

Tosch Elementary School Library 2424 Larchmont Dr MESQUITE 75150

JC Rugel Elementary School Cafeteria 2701 Sybil Dr MESQUITE 75149

Galloway Elementary School Front Foyer 200 Clary Dr MESQUITE 75149

West Mesquite High School Front Foyer, Right Side 2500 Memorial Pkwy MESQUITE 75149

Porter Elementary School Cafeteria 517 Via Avenida MESQUITE 75150

Dunford Recreation Center Galloway 1015 Green Canyon Dr MESQUITE 75150

Georgia Kimball Elementary Sch Gym 4010 Coryell Way MESQUITE 75150

Dr JC Cannady Elementary School Gym 2701 Chisolm Trl MESQUITE 75150

Poteet High School Small Gym 3300 Poteet Dr MESQUITE 75150

W L Wilkinson Middle School 300 Front Foyer 2100 Crest Park Dr MESQUITE 75149

Mesquite Convention Center Exhibit Hall A 1700 Rodeo Dr MESQUITE 75149

Mesquite High School Back Delivery Hallway 300 E Davis St MESQUITE 75149

Pirrung Elementary School Gym 1500 Creek Valley Rd MESQUITE 75181

J R Thompson Elementary School Gym 2525 Helen Ln MESQUITE 75181

Tisinger Elementary School Front Foyer 1701 Hillcrest St MESQUITE 75149

Rutherford Recreation Center Room #100 900 Rutherford Dr MESQUITE 75149

Horn High School Senior Section 3300 E Cartwright Rd MESQUITE 75181

Floyd Elementary School Gym 3025 Hickory Tree Rd MESQUITE 75180

Islamic Association of North Texas Brothers & Sisters Ent Foyer 840 Abrams Rd RICHARDSON 75081

Ministerios Charisma Sanctuary 740 Melrose Dr RICHARDSON 75080

Berkner High School Gym 1600 E Spring Valley Rd RICHARDSON 75081

Dover Elementary School Gym 700 Dover Dr RICHARDSON 75080

Richland Elementary School Gym 550 Park Bend Dr RICHARDSON 75081

University of Texas - Dallas Visitor Center-Atrium 800 W Campbell Rd RICHARDSON 75080

Greenwood Hills Elementary Sch Library 1313 W Shore Dr RICHARDSON 75080

Canyon Creek Elementary School Gym 2100 Copper Ridge Dr RICHARDSON 75080

Prairie Creek Elementary School Hall C 2120 E Prairie Creek Dr RICHARDSON 75080

Mohawk Elementary School Gym 1500 Mimosa Dr RICHARDSON 75080

Northrich Elementary School Library 1301 Custer Rd RICHARDSON 75080

Arapaho Classical Magnet School Gym 1300 Cypress Dr RICHARDSON 75080

Richardson Heights Elem Sch Gym 101 N Floyd Rd RICHARDSON 75080

Care Church Atrium A3 1504 E Campbell Rd RICHARDSON 75081

Yale Elementary School Gym 1900 E Collins Blvd RICHARDSON 75081

Dartmouth Elementary School Art Rm 124/126 417 Dartmouth Ln RICHARDSON 75081

Jess Harben Elementary School Gym 600 S Glenville Dr RICHARDSON 75081

Stephens Elementary School Entrance Hall 3700 Cheyenne Dr ROWLETT 75088

Freedom Place Church Sanctuary 4111 Main St ROWLETT 75088

Back Elementary School Gym 7300 Bluebonnet Dr ROWLETT 75089

Liberty Grove Elementary School Computer Lab 401 10201 Liberty Grove Rd ROWLETT 75089

Rowlett Community Centre Room C & D 5300 Main St ROWLETT 75088

Rowlett Elementary School Gym 3315 Carla Dr ROWLETT 75088

Herfurth Elementary School Gym 7500 Miller Rd ROWLETT 75088

Schrade Middle School Comp 6201 Danridge Rd ROWLETT 75089

First UMC of Sachse Gym 1520 Blackburn Rd SACHSE 75048

Sachse City Hall Courtroom 3815-B Sachse Rd SACHSE 75048

B G Hudson Middle School Practice Gym 4405 Hudson Dr SACHSE 75048

Central Elementary School-DISD Gym 902 Shady Ln SEAGOVILLE 75159

Trinity Love Church Gym 111 E Stark Rd SEAGOVILLE 75159

Mt Zion MBC of Sandbranch Main Sanctuary 128 Burns Dr SEAGOVILLE 75159

Seagoville City Hall Foyer 702 N Hwy 175 SEAGOVILLE 75159

Sunnyvale Town Hall Council Chambers 127 N Collins Rd SUNNYVALE 75182

Wilmer Community Center Main Room 101 Davidson Plz WILMER 75172

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.