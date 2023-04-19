Dallas County Sheriff's Office looking for escaped inmate

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they try to find an escaped inmate.

Carlos Duarte was working with special privileges when he jumped from a laundry detail transport vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Carlos Duarte (Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

DSO says Duarte was last seen at the intersection of westbound I-30 and Sylvan wearing nothing but boxer shorts.

SKY 4 spotted crews in the area searching for Duarte.

The 31-year-old Duarte is 5'7 and weighs 170 pounds. He has a tattoo above his left eye.

Jail records show Duarte had two possession of a controlled substance charges and a probation violation.

Investigators say he is known to frequently visit Garland and Irving.

If you know his whereabouts give DSO a call.