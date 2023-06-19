Dallas County Sheriff's Office courtesy patrol out helping drivers stay cool during severe heat

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect at least until Wednesday night for North Texas.

That means temperatures will be around 100 degrees with a heat index far surpassing that.

Members of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office courtesy patrol will be ready with extra water when they assist stranded drivers. It also means increased calls for help from people who suffer flat tires due to the heat.

People like William Anderson have to work outside.

"You’re gonna be sweating out here. You’re gonna get dehydrated. A lot of people can’t think when it’s too hot," he said.

Anderson is a supervisor with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office courtesy patrol. FOX 4 rode along during his shift.

Anderson pulled up to a crash with multiple vehicles along I-30. He made sure the sheriff’s deputies and drivers are ok.

The courtesy patrol truck is stocked with tools, repair equipment and extra water.

"We do ask, ‘Do you have something to drink?’ If it’s gonna be a long period of time before somebody comes, we try to give them some water," Anderson said.

Anderson says calls pick up in the summer. Crews respond to flat tires, crashes and stalled cars.

"A lot of people run out of gas," he said.

Anderson says one summer he knocked on the window of a woman asleep in her car after it broke down.

"It was pretty hot in the car for her," he said. "I offered her some water, put gas in her car and then she got on to the gas station."

Health officials says the temperature inside a car can increase by 10 degrees every minute.

FOX 4 saw a courtesy patrol check on two separate cars on the side of the road near Downtown Dallas.

"We just make sure nobody’s in the vehicle," Anderson said.

Construction crews are also out working with the sun beating down.

TxDOT says many contractors work around the heat of the day either working overnight or early in the morning. It says crews have cooling towels and shades on their helmets.

"Everyone’s body temperature is different out here," Anderson said. "Some people can handle the heat, and it’s not for everybody."

Whether you’re going for a short drive or a long trip, Anderson has a tip for drivers.

"Always make sure you keep up the maintenance of your car. Anything can happen," he said.

Anderson says drivers should always have something to drink in the car and have someone to call in case you break down. He also said only get out of your car if you’re in a safe place and safe area. Otherwise, stay in your car and call for help.