Dallas County sets daily record for new COVID-19 cases with 2,842 on Saturday

article

Dallas County has set a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases after reporting 2,842 cases on Saturday.

The county also reported 23 new deaths from the coronavirus.

This brings the county's totals to 174,477 cases of the virus and 1,651 deaths.

Health officials have been worried the surge in new COVID-19 cases would continue after Christmas gatherings, and it could get even higher after New Year's Day.