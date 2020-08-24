Dallas County reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases Monday

article

Dallas County reported less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There were 98 new cases reported on Monday and 84 additional backlogged cases from the state.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

This marks the first time since April 27 that the county is reporting less than 100 new cases in one day.

“While this is great news, it is the result of much hard work on your part: wearing your mask, maintaining 6 feet distancing, washing your hands regularly, forgoing unnecessary trips and staying away from anyone outside your family or any indoor activity outside your family where people cannot wear a mask 100% of the time,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We must continue to make these smart decisions for this trend to continue. That’s the best way for less people to get sick, more businesses to stay open and our children to get back to school sooner rather than later.”

Advertisement

There were no new deaths reported on Monday.

This brings the county’s total case count to 69,086 and 857 deaths.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases