14-year-old student killed in Arlington shooting, teen charged with manslaughter
ARLINGTON, Texas - A 14-year-old Arlington boy was fatally shot on the night of Feb. 20, 2026, while he and several friends were handling a gun inside a home, police said.
Fatal shooting of 14-year-old student
What we know:
Officers responded about 10:31 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Sausalito Drive, according to the Arlington Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found the teen unresponsive in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members identified the victim as a 14-year-old student at Arlington Martin High School.
Juvenile arrested on manslaughter charges
Investigators determined the victim and multiple friends were in possession of a gun and were reportedly playing with it just before the shooting occurred. A teenage boy who was in the room at the time was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter, police said.
Because the suspect is a juvenile, authorities have not released his name.
He was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police continue investigation
What's next:
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the official cause of death.
A small memorial of flowers and other items has been placed outside the home where the shooting occurred.
Arlington police say the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Arlington Police Department.