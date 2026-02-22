14-year-old student killed in Arlington shooting, teen charged with manslaughter

article

The Brief A 14-year-old Martin High School student was fatally shot on Feb. 20 while he and several friends were reportedly playing with a gun. A juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with manslaughter following the incident in the 4600 block of Sausalito Drive. The specific source of the firearm and how the teens obtained it remains under investigation by the Arlington Police Department.



A 14-year-old Arlington boy was fatally shot on the night of Feb. 20, 2026, while he and several friends were handling a gun inside a home, police said.

Fatal shooting of 14-year-old student

What we know:

Officers responded about 10:31 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Sausalito Drive, according to the Arlington Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the teen unresponsive in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the victim as a 14-year-old student at Arlington Martin High School.

Juvenile arrested on manslaughter charges

Investigators determined the victim and multiple friends were in possession of a gun and were reportedly playing with it just before the shooting occurred. A teenage boy who was in the room at the time was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter, police said.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, authorities have not released his name.

He was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police continue investigation

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the official cause of death.

A small memorial of flowers and other items has been placed outside the home where the shooting occurred.

Arlington police say the investigation remains ongoing.