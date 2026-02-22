Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old student killed in Arlington shooting, teen charged with manslaughter

Published  February 22, 2026 11:46am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 14-year-old Martin High School student was fatally shot on Feb. 20 while he and several friends were reportedly playing with a gun.
    • A juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with manslaughter following the incident in the 4600 block of Sausalito Drive.
    • The specific source of the firearm and how the teens obtained it remains under investigation by the Arlington Police Department.

ARLINGTON, Texas - A 14-year-old Arlington boy was fatally shot on the night of Feb. 20, 2026, while he and several friends were handling a gun inside a home, police said.

Fatal shooting of 14-year-old student

What we know:

Officers responded about 10:31 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Sausalito Drive, according to the Arlington Police Department. 

When officers arrived, they found the teen unresponsive in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the victim as a 14-year-old student at Arlington Martin High School.

Juvenile arrested on manslaughter charges

Investigators determined the victim and multiple friends were in possession of a gun and were reportedly playing with it just before the shooting occurred. A teenage boy who was in the room at the time was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter, police said. 

Because the suspect is a juvenile, authorities have not released his name. 

He was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police continue investigation

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the official cause of death.

A small memorial of flowers and other items has been placed outside the home where the shooting occurred.

Arlington police say the investigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Arlington Police Department.

