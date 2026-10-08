Dallas County reports first West Nile virus death of the year

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The Brief A Dallas County man in his 60s with an underlying health condition died after contracting West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, marking the county's first West Nile death of the year. Health officials warn that cooler weather does not eliminate the risk and urge residents to continue preventing mosquito bites and eliminating standing water. Officials have withheld the victim's identity due to privacy concerns.



A man in Dallas died after contracting the West Nile Virus. His death is the first in the county for the year.

What we know:

According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, the resident was a man in his 60s who had an underlying medical condition.

He was diagnosed with the more serious West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, which can be life-threatening.

What they're saying:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Dallas County resident to West Nile virus," said Dr. Philip Huang, the director of DCHHS. "We want residents to know that the arrival of cooler weather does not mean the threat is over. Please continue to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito bites and help prevent mosquito breeding around your home."

What we don't know:

Dallas health officials did not release any information about the man’s identity because of privacy concerns.

They also didn’t share details about where the man lived in Dallas County.