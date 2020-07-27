Dallas County reports fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases

article

Dallas County health officials reported just 426 new coronavirus cases Monday, dropping below the 500 mark for only the second time this month.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the county has consistently been under 1,000 for the past several days.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

The one exception was on Saturday when the county reported 1,267 new cases. However, officials said about 400 cases from that count were affected by a glitch in the state’s electronic lab reporting system.

The number of new cases has been significantly higher than 500 since late June. The only other day this month with less than 500 was this past Wednesday.

“Today’s numbers are lower than they have been since June 25. Although there is some concern that some of the testing may not be getting through on the reports due to a potential glitch in the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system, I’m increasingly optimistic that your use of masks and sacrificial delay of unnecessary trips outside the home for things other than necessities are having an impact on flattening the recent explosion in cases since the Governor’s Open Texas plan was implemented,” Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Please keep wearing your mask and don’t let up on making smart decisions. Public health and our economy can’t afford it.”

Advertisement

A representative from the DFW Hospital Council said hospitalizations also appear to have plateaued. But there are still about 1,700 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and some hospital systems are still seeing high numbers.

Monday’s report includes two deaths – a man in his 50s from Balch Springs who had an underlying health condition and a man in his 60s from Dallas who did not have any underlying health conditions.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases