Dallas County reports additional COVID-19 coronavirus death, 14 new cases on Tuesday

Dallas County reported another death from COVID-19 coronavirus and 14 new cases on Tuesday.

A woman in her 70s from Dallas died from the virus, making her the fifth death in the county. Officials said she had been hospitalized and also had other high-risk chronic health conditions.

The updates came on the first day of Dallas County’s mandatory stay-at-home order.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“I want to thank all of our residents for your courage and sacrifice. You are safer at home. By everyone following the “Stay Home Stay Safe” order we will save lives together and return to normal sooner,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

There are now a total of 169 cases of coronavirus in Dallas County.

Coronavirus health tips

Advertisement

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

RELATED LINKS:

Shelter-at-home order issued for Dallas County

Shelter at home: What's considered essential?

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map