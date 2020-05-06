Dallas County reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
DALLAS - Dallas County health officials reported 246 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two new deaths.
This brings the county’s totals to 4,869 cases and 123 deaths from the coronavirus.
The two deaths reported were residents of long-term care facilities: A woman in her 80s living in Garland and a man in his 80s living in Dallas.
More than a third of the deaths from COVID-19 reported in Dallas County have been associated with long-term health facilities.
Of those requiring hospitalization, health officials report 65 percent have been under 65 years old, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.
Tarrant County Public Health reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
The new deaths were a Keller woman in her 90s, a Benbrook man in his 60s, and a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth.
This brings Tarrant County’s total to 88 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.
They have also had 654 people who have recovered.