Dallas County reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 246 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two new deaths.

This brings the county’s totals to 4,869 cases and 123 deaths from the coronavirus.

The two deaths reported were residents of long-term care facilities: A woman in her 80s living in Garland and a man in his 80s living in Dallas.

More than a third of the deaths from COVID-19 reported in Dallas County have been associated with long-term health facilities.

Of those requiring hospitalization, health officials report 65 percent have been under 65 years old, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The new deaths were a Keller woman in her 90s, a Benbrook man in his 60s, and a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth.

This brings Tarrant County’s total to 88 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.

They have also had 654 people who have recovered.

