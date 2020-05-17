Dallas County reports 205 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with six more deaths.

The number of new cases continues to trend downward.

“Our last three days of positive cases have been lower than in the previous 10 days and that is a good sign,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

The six new deaths were an Irving man in his 30s, a Richardson man in his 70s, a man in his 90s who was living at a long-term care facility in Mesquite, and three people – a man in his 80s and two men in their 90s – living in long-term care facilities in Dallas.

Sunday’s cases brings the county’s total to 7,455 cases and 176 deaths from the coronavirus.

Tarrant County reported 97 new cases and two deaths on Sunday.

