Frisco, Mansfield to serve as base camps for 2026 FIFA World Cup teams

The Brief FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco and Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield will serve as team base camps for 2026 FIFA World Cup teams this summer. The teams who will call Frisco and Mansfield home aren't yet known, as they have yet to officially qualify for the World Cup. North Texas will host nine official World Cup matches at AT&T Stadium (renamed Dallas Stadium for the event), including a semifinal game.



What we know:

The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee announced today that FC Dallas Stadium (normally Toyota Stadium) and Mansfield Stadium will serve as base camps for two World Cup teams this summer.

Team base camps serve as the primary training and operational headquarters for participating teams throughout the tournament.

Both stadiums offer multiple practice fields and performance & recovery amenities.

What we don't know:

We don't know what teams will call FC Dallas Stadium and Mansfield Stadium home yet, as those teams have yet to officially qualify for the World Cup.

Final team assignments will be confirmed by FIFA following the completion of the official qualification process.

FC Dallas Stadium potential teams

According to a press release, FC Dallas Stadium will likely play host to the winner of UEFA Play-Off Path B. The teams competing in that group are:

Albania

Poland

Sweden

Ukraine

Mansfield Stadium potential teams

The press release says Mansfield Stadium will likely host the winner of UEFA Play-Off Path D. The four teams competing in that group are:

Czech Republic

Denmark

North Macedonia

Republic of Ireland

What they're saying:

"This is an incredible honor for FC Dallas, Frisco, Mansfield and all of North Texas," said Dan Hunt, President of FC Dallas and Co-Chair of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. "Being selected as Team Base Camp Training Sites reinforces what we’ve believed for a long time - that this region is the epicenter of FIFA World Cup 2026. These facilities reflect years of investment in infrastructure, player development, and community partnerships. We’re proud to play a role in hosting the world’s best teams and to welcome the soccer world to our local community."

"The World Cup is finally here," said Mayor Jeff Cheney, City of Frisco. "We’ve been looking forward to this for years. We’re excited to host fans from all over the world and ‘roll out the red carpet’ for those visitors and our residents."

"We look forward to showing our guests the Southern hospitality Mansfield is known for," Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said. "With Mansfield Stadium and the Staybolt District lining up perfectly with the biggest sporting event in the world, Mansfield will make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The world comes to North Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 7: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at AT&T Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FIFA via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

North Texas will play host to nine matches this summer, including a semifinal game. The International Broadcast Center for the tournament will also be housed in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

There will also be a fan festival at Fair Park throughout the tournament for visitors and locals to experience the World Cup first hand.