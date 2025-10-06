Dallas County reports 1st West Nile Virus death of season; Officials urge caution

article

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has reported the first West Nile Virus (WNV) death in the 2025 season.

First WNV Death Confirmed

What we know:

The resident was a male in their 70s with underlying medical conditions and diagnosed with the more serious neuroinvasive form of the disease known as West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease (WNND).

DCHHS officials say additional information will not be released to protect the identity of the residents.

To date, DCHHS has found a total of 245 positive traps within Dallas County and reported eight human WNV cases. Monitoring for the virus runs from April through mid-November.

Officials Urge Continued Caution

What they're saying:

"We are very saddened to report our first confirmed WNV death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS.

"Cooler temperatures are coming, but mosquitoes are still a threat. We urge everyone to continue to do everything they can to avoid mosquito bites and keep safe from WNV."

Four D's

What you can do:

DCHHS recommends practicing the four Ds:

DEET : Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

DRESS : Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN : Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

DUSK to DAWN: Limit your time outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

