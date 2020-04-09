Dallas County reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Dallas County officials reported 108 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Thursday and two more deaths. It's the biggest one-day number of cases so far in the county during the pandemic.

The deaths were a man in his 80’s who lived at a long-term care facility and a DeSoto man in his 70’s who had been hospitalized. They are they 21st and 22nd deaths from the virus in the county.

Dallas County now has 1,432 cases, the second-most in the state after Harris County.

“COVID-19 is imposing on us in so many painful ways but it will not break the spirit of North Texas," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Tarrant County health officials on Thursday confirmed a 20th death – a Fort Worth woman in her 60s who did have some underlying conditions. Tarrant County also has about 588 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Governor Greg Abbott said the rate at which cases are doubling in Texas is now once every six days. That’s down from mid-March when it was doubling every three days.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases has climbed to nearly 1.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States by far has the most confirmed infections with more than 430,000. But it’s important to say that more than 330,000 people across the world have recovered.

Advertisement

Judge Clay Jenkins said Dallas County is not following up with patients after they test positive and not keeping track of recoveries. Instead, the county assumes everyone who isn’t killed by the virus will recover.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases