Dallas County raising voter registration awareness ahead of Monday deadline

The Brief Early voting in Dallas County starts on October 19, but the deadline to register to vote is on Monday, October 5. Over 183,000 registered voters in Dallas County are in suspense status, meaning there are questions about whether their address is the same as what's registered on their voter roll. Dallas County will hold a drive-through registration event on Monday to help people register or check if they are eligible to vote in November's elections.



The deadline to register to vote in November's elections is next Monday, and the Dallas County Elections Department wants you to know if you're registered to vote or need to update your registration ahead of the deadline.

Dallas County Elections Department

Local perspective:

Early voting in Dallas County begins on October 19. However, the deadline to register to vote is on October 5, which is next Monday.

That means, as of this writing, Dallas County voters only have four more days to register to vote, or check if they are eligible to vote in November's elections.

On Friday, many people were seen lined up to check their voting status. Some were registering to vote in Dallas County for the first time, while others were updating their address.

Over 183,000 voters in Dallas County are in suspense status, meaning there are questions about their address on their voter registration.

What you can do:

If you have questions about your voter eligibility in Dallas County, the Dallas County Elections Department will hold drive-through registration to help voters register or check their status on Monday, October 5.

The county held a similar event in 2024. This year's drive-through event will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To check your registration online, you can do so at dallascountyvotes.org and click on the Check Your Voter Registration Status Here button at the top of the page.

What they're saying:

"There's a lot of people here in Dallas County that are in suspense. Suspense means that you have to update your address, so you can come through here on Monday and get it updated with us," says Esmeralda Garcia, Dallas County's Voter Outreach Coordinator.

Esmeralda Garcia

"We always have people in suspense because we get mail back from the post office, and that makes us think that those people no longer live at those addresses, and we have to update their information."