Dallas County raises COVID-19 threat level back to red as delta variant spreads

Dallas County is urging people to take as many precautions as possible because the number of COVID-19 infections is soaring.

The county raised the color-coded warning level back to the highest level possible – red.

Unvaccinated people are urged but not required to stay home when possible.

Those who have received a vaccine are encouraged to limit gatherings.

Dallas County’s COVID-19 threat level has not been red since March, before vaccines were widely available.

