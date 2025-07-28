Dallas County murder suspect barricades herself in cab of semi for nearly 4 hours after shooting
HUTCHINS, Texas - A 57-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night after allegedly shooting and killing a man, then barricading herself in a truck for hours, authorities said.
Patricia Holt, 57, was taken into custody around 8:55 p.m. following a standoff with Dallas County Sheriff's deputies in the 1500 block of Fulghum Road. She has been booked into the Dallas County Jail where she is facing a charge of murder. Her bond has been set at $1 million.
Dallas County Murder, Standoff
The backstory:
Deputies responded to a shooting call at 5:33 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 47-year-old Carl Joseph Donaldson dead at the scene. He died from his injuries approximately 30 minutes after being shot, according to the medical examiner's posted time of death.
Authorities said Holt tried to leave the scene in a semi. Deputies deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle, forcing Holt to stop in the middle of Fulghum Road. She then barricaded herself inside the truck's cab.
Negotiators began speaking with Holt, and after nearly four hours, she surrendered to deputies without further incident.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office stated the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The details of the relationship between Holt and Donaldson and a possible motive for the shooting have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Dallas County Jail.