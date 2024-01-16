Autopsies resume at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office; building is without heat

Autopsies resumed at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday.

Pipes froze at the ME's office and the Dallas County Health and Human Services building next door on Monday, preventing autopsies from happening.

Those autopsies continued on Tuesday with limited staff.

There is no heat in the building and the extreme conditions are proving very difficult to work in.

"It's very cold. My office is probably 32 degrees, and a lot of the administrative offices are that cold, the labs are that cold," said Dr. Jeffrey Barnard, the Dallas County Chief Medical Examiner. "They're out of compliance, so nobody can do any kind of analytical work, so we're down now to the essential employees. People showed up this morning, but I had to send them home. It was just too cold."

Typically, the Medical Examiner's Office performs autopsies around the clock.

County officials are still waiting for the pipes to thaw and then hoping they don't break, which would cause even more delays.

Temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing until Monday morning.