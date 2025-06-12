1st measles case confirmed in Dallas County

article

A Dallas County resident in her mid-20s has a confirmed case of measles. She visited two public locations in Plano while contagious. Her case does not appear to be connected to the recent outbreak in West Texas. The woman was fully vaccinated, according to health officials.



Health officials have confirmed the first case of measles in Dallas County.

Dallas County Measles Case

What we know:

According to the Dallas County Health and Human Services, a woman in her mid-20s who was fully vaccinated contracted the highly contagious disease.

She was contagious between May 30 and June 7.

During that time, she visited Lemma Coffee in Plano between 9 a.m. and noon on May 31 and First Baptist Plano between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on June 1.

What we don't know:

Dallas County officials said they are still working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed.

The source of the woman’s exposure is unknown. Her case does not seem to be connected to a recent outbreak in West Texas.

What they're saying:

"Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of all Dallas County residents. We are actively investigating this case and working to identify any individuals who may have been exposed," said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang. "The best way to protect yourself from measles is to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are required to receive full protection."

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.