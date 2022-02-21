Dallas County lowers COVID-19 threat level to orange

Dallas County lowered its COVID-19 threat level to orange, which stands for "extreme caution."

We are coming out of the red level which was "high risk of transmission." It's also the highest level Dallas County has when indicating COVID risk.

The lower threat level recommends unvaccinated people avoid anything in public and for vaccinated people to follow current CDC guidelines.

The county says it is also working to get more people vaccinated and boosted.

Advertisement

More Coronavirus Coverage