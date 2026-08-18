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Dallas County leaders honor Oak Cliff apartment explosion victim Sylvia Collins

By
FOX 4
Dallas County Commissioners Court
Published August 18, 2026 5:37 PM CDT
Published August 18, 2026 5:37 PM CDT
Oak Cliff apartment explosion victim honored
Oak Cliff apartment explosion victim honored

Oak Cliff apartment explosion victim honored

A Dallas County community activist killed in a May apartment explosion in Oak Cliff has been honored by the Dallas County Commissioner's Court. FOX 4's Dionne Anglin has more.

The Brief

    • Dallas County leaders honored Sylvia Collins, one of three people killed in a May Oak Cliff apartment explosion, for her decades of local activism.
    • In recognition of her work promoting civil rights and voter engagement, the county is renaming a community room at the Oak Cliff Government Center after her.
    • A formal dedication ceremony for the Sylvia Collins Community Room will be held during Hispanic Heritage Month this fall.

DALLAS - A woman who was one of three people killed in an Oak Cliff apartment explosion was honored on Tuesday by Dallas County leaders.

Sylvia Collins was remembered by the Dallas County Commissioner’s Court as someone who fought for the community.

Sylvia Collins Community Room

What we know:

Collins was one of three people killed back in May when her apartment building exploded.

She leaves behind quite a legacy through her community. And on Tuesday, Dallas County Commissioners made it known that the county will rename a community room at the Oak Cliff Government Center in her honor.

Collins spent decades fighting for voter engagement, civil rights, and neighborhood affairs. 

Related

Dallas Apartment Explosion: What we know about the victims
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Dallas Apartment Explosion: What we know about the victims

Three people, including a toddler, died and five others were injured after an explosion at an Oak Cliff apartment complex in Dallas.

What they're saying:

Commissioners Theresa Daniels and Elba Garcia spoke about Collins’ impact.

"She most definitely had an impact on all of Dallas County. So, you can see a very nice community activist will be honored with a room. A room is going to be named in recognition of all that she has done," Daniels said.

"She loved democracy. She was always asking people to vote, and her precinct was right there at her building, and all those people voted and followed Sylvia to go to the Oak Cliff Government Center," Garcia said. "Sylvia was always there with all of us being sure that we exercised our right to vote."

What's next:

The room will be named the Sylvia Collins Community Room.

The county plans to hold a formal dedication ceremony during Hispanic Heritage Month this fall.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas County Commissioners and past news coverage about the May Oak Cliff apartment explosion.

Dallas County Commissioners CourtDallas CountyOak Cliff