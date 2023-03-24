Dallas County laptops sold at auction were not properly wiped, information compromised

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said some of its old computers recently sold at auction were not properly wiped.

The sheriff's office said several thousand surplus computers owned by Dallas County were recently sold.

Some were from the sheriff's office and contained criminal justice information and personal information.

The office also said some of the computers currently in use do not have proper encryption.

In a statement, Sheriff Marian Brown said the office is working with the county IT department and privacy office.