Dallas County public defender arrested after discovery of personal relationship with inmate

A Dallas County public defender was arrested after law enforcement discovered she was having a personal relationship with an inmate.

Last week the Dallas County Sheriff's Office arrested Ragan Moreno.

Ragan Moreno (Source: Dallas Sheriff's Office)

A Detention Service Officer spotted Moreno spending an unusual amount of time with an inmate who was not her client.

An investigation found Moreno had a personal relationship with the inmate and that she used her Dallas County ID to get access to the inmate.

DSO also said she used her ID to access the criminal records of another patient.

Moreno had been employed by the county for 8 months.

She was charged with Abuse of Official Capacity and posted $5,000 bond.