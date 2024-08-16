Dallas County inmate caught using jail iPad to make child porn

article

A man who was in the Dallas County jail for the possession of child pornography was caught producing more child porn using a jail-issued iPad.

Obadiah Fraser pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced on Friday to more than 28 years in federal prison.

According to his plea document, Fraser was incarcerated in the Dallas County jail in 2022 for an unrelated possession of child pornography charge.

While he was there, the 26-year-old used a jail-issued iPad to video chat with a 17-year-old girl.

He instructed the girl to make sexually explicit videos of herself, yelling and cursing at her when she hesitated, the document says.

The jail was using a monitored video chat platform that is used by other corrections facilities across the country. Users are required to be at least 18 years old.

Federal prosecutors said Fraser knew the girl was only 17 and encouraged her to use his cellmate’s wife’s account.

When confronted by jail officials, he admitted to making the videos, prosecutors said.

"This defendant willfully exploited a minor by coercing the victim into producing sexually explicit material without any regard for the mental and physical anguish his offenses would cause," said Lester R. Hayes Jr., Special Agent in Charge of HSI Dallas. "I’m grateful for the collaborative efforts between HSI and our law enforcement partners in ensuring another child predator is brought to justice."

In addition to his prison sentence, Fraser was ordered to register as a sex offender.