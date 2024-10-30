Dallas County Democrats look to flip 2 Republican seats in the Texas House

article

The Brief Dallas County Democrats hope to flip the only two Republican seats in the county – Texas House Districts 108 and 112. Incumbent Republican Angie Chen Button faces 28-year-old Democrat Averie Bishop in House District 112 (Richardson, Garland, Rowlett, and Sunnyvale). Incumbent Morgan Meyer is once again facing his 2022 opponent, Democrat Elizabeth Ginsberg, in Houst District 108 (Park Cities).



The presidential and Texas Senate races have consumed a majority of the headlines. But many races towards the bottom of the ballot in North Texas are important as well.

For example, Texas House Districts 108 and 112 in Dallas County have brought in a lot of money.

They are the only two Dallas County seats held by Republicans. And Democrats think they are vulnerable.

Control of the Texas House is not in play on Tuesday, but Democrats still hope to pick up a few seats to make it more difficult for Republicans to pass school vouchers.

State Rep. Angie Chen Button has held the House District 112 seat, which includes Richardson, Garland, Rowlett, and Sunnyvale, since 2008.

In the last presidential election, she only won by 222 votes in a district that Biden also won. A year later, the boundaries were redrawn.

"That was pretty scary, but I won. With my new district two years ago, I won by 10 points," Chen Button said.

On the Democrat side is another Asian American candidate – former Miss Texas Averie Bishop.

The 28-year-old is running a grassroots campaign that is anchored on her youth. In addition to traditional campaigning, she has focused on talking to voters on social media.

"Angie believes all young people want to defund the police and get rid of law enforcement. This is not true," she told her followers in a TikTok video.

House District 108 is in the Park Cities and is one of the wealthiest in Texas.

Republican Morgan Meyer is in a rematch with his last opponent, Democrat Elizabeth Ginsberg. Meyer beat her by 13 points in 2022.

Both Chen Button and Meyer have received campaign support from Gov. Abbott.

They reported raising more than $1 million in their latest campaign finance report.

The Democrats hope the presidential race will drive turnout and flip these House districts.

Nearly 478,000 Dallas County residents have already voted. That’s 32% of registered voters.

While it’s a strong turnout, it’s a bit behind 2020.