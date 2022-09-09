Dallas County hosts pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic

article

Dallas County Health and Human Services announced a pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinic this weekend.

JR’s Bar and Grill in Oak Lawn will host the free clinic. Shots will be given from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Those eligible include anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox or men who engage in high-risk sexual activities. For more information about eligibility, visit www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/monkeypox.php.

What is Monkeypox? What are Monkeypox symptoms? Answers about a rare disease

People getting the shot should register online and bring an insurance card if available.