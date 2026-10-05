Dallas County hosts drive-thru voter registration event ahead of deadline

The Brief Monday is the final day to register to vote in Texas for the November 2026 midterm election. Dallas County is hosting a drive-thru voter registration event until 10 p.m. at 1460 Round Table Drive. Residents can also register in person at their county elections office or verify their registration status online.



The November 2026 midterm election is less than a month away and time is running out to register to vote.

Dallas County is trying to make the process easier for residents with a drive-thru voter registration event happening all day on Monday.

Voter Registration

What we know:

Dallas County Elections wants to make the process of registering to vote as simple and as convenient as possible.

So, on Monday, there’s a drive-thru registration line at the county elections complex northwest of Dallas Love Field.

They’ve set it up so that potential new voters don’t need to leave their car to get registered for the upcoming November election.

What they're saying:

"We want to remove every barrier we can between eligible residents and the ballot box," said Dallas County Elections Administrator Paul Adams. "Whether you are heading to work early or wrapping up a long day, our team will be here waiting for you. Just pull up, and we will take care of the rest."

"Our volunteers are going to ask you to fill out an application. You don't have to show ID. It will take no more than two or three minutes. If you know all the information on your application, it should be really fast," said Esmeralda Garcia, the Dallas County voter outreach coordinator. "Once you have completed the application, the volunteer will give you information regarding the election which is educational information for you to know and be prepared for when you go vote."

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Big picture view:

While Monday is the last day to register before the November election, Dallas County’s drive-thru event will be open through 10 p.m. at 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas.

In addition to the drive-thru lane, people can also walk into their county’s elections office to register before the deadline.

Elections officials are also prepared to help people update their registration so that their current home address matches what’s listed on the voter rolls.

Otherwise, voters are placed on what’s called "the suspense list," which can cause complications when voting.

Dallas County voters can check their registration status online by going to dallascountyvotes.org and clicking on the red banner at the top of the page.

Those who live outside of Dallas County can check their voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.