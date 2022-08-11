Dallas County reports 2nd heat-related death this summer

article

Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the county's second heat-related death for the 2022 season.

A 77-year-old man who lived in Dallas died from a heat-related illness. Hehad underlying health conditions, but no further details were released about him and whether he was outside or in a home that didn't have AC.

The county's first heat-related death of the summer was reported last month.

North Texans are told to limit outdoor activities and make sure they hydrate to avoid heat-related illnesses.

"We are very saddened to report our second heat-related death this season," Dallas County Health Directo Dr. Philip Huang said. "We encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their children from heat-related illness as temperatures remain high throughout the summer. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."

