Dallas County reports 1st heat-related death this summer

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the county's first heat-related death for the 2022 season.

A 66-year-old woman who lived in Dallas died from the heat. She had underlying health conditions, but no further details were released about her.

"We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."

North Texans are told to limit outdoor activities and make sure they hydrate to avoid heat-related illnesses.

