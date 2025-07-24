Dallas County reports first heat-related death of 2025

article

Dallas County officials are reminding residents of safe summer practices after the first heat-related death of the year.

First Dallas County heat-related death

What we know:

The victim was a man in his 60s with unknown pre-existing medical conditions, Dallas County Health and Human Services said in their Thursday release.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released. The county said they will not release further information on the incident to protect the victim's identity.

The day of the death was not released.

What they're saying:

"We are very saddened to report our first confirmed heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "As high temperatures continue to impact North Texas, DCHHS urges residents to take this tragic incident as a reminder to prioritize heat safety and protect themselves and others—especially older adults, children, and individuals with chronic health conditions."

What you can do:

DCHHS recommends the following precautions:

Stay hydrated. Drink water every hour when it’s hot outside and even when you are not thirsty.

Avoid alcohol on hot days.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day (usually 3–7 p.m.).

Stay in air-conditioned indoor locations. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade.

Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

If your home does not have working air conditioning, you may qualify for an emergency A/C window unit. Dallas County residents are encouraged to call 214-819-1909 to apply.

