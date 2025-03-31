Dallas County Health loses $70M in federal funding

article

Dallas County’s health department is scrambling to save jobs after losing two federal grants totaling $70 million.

The funding cuts could result in as many as 80 county employees losing their jobs. Public health services in Dallas County may also be impacted.

Dallas County Health Funding Cuts

What we know:

The federal grants that have been frozen or rescinded are part of the Trump administration’s effort to reduce government spending.

Last week, Dallas County Health and Human Services got word from the Texas Department of Health Services that it would immediately lose funding from two federal COVID-19 grants.

The county was getting about $70 million from those two grants for immunizations and immunization research.

While the grants may have originated during the pandemic, the funding was being used for more than just the county’s COVID-19 response.

The cuts are expected to impact flu vaccinations, childhood immunizations, and efforts to prevent HIV and STDs.

About 80 jobs will also be affected, including nurses, lab scientists, educators, and administrative support staff.

What they're saying:

"This is a really big hit and we’re one of the ones that’s being impacted," said Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang. "There was no preparation, no way to scale down, no way to plan for this. It’s really very shortsighted in the way this is being handled."

Commissioner John Wiley Price had been sounding the alarm for more than a month. However, no one was sure when or if the cuts would actually occur or what they might look like until last week.

"The anvil has been dropped, and we’ve got to make some very drastic kind of decisions," he said.

"There are definitely going to be local cuts. We’re assessing the exact magnitude of it and looking at how we’re going to be able to try to move forward. But definitely there are significant cuts that we’re facing," Dr. Huang said.

What's next:

Dallas County sent out notices on Friday about potential layoffs.

The county is exploring other grants that may be available to help save some, if not all, of the jobs.

Some vaccinations may also go unfilled so vital staff can stay in place.

The loss of the grants also means planned purchases are on hold right now.