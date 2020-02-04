Dallas County Health Director: Flu a bigger concern than coronavirus

The director of the Dallas County Health Department said Tuesday the flu is by far a larger concern for the county than the coronavirus.

Dr. Philip Huang addressed commissioners’ court about the issue and pointed out there have been zero coronavirus cases in Dallas County so far compared to multiple flu deaths in Dallas County.

“We have had 15 deaths, at least 1 pediatric death, 1 confirmed, 2 possible pediatric deaths,” Huang said.

He said there are differences when it comes to perception vs. reality.

“I think that is important for the media to remember because when we think about the novel coronavirus, I don't think we have 15 cases in the whole country,” Huang said. “I think that is very important to point out in terms of different issues.”

Deaths from the new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday and the number of new cases increased to 24,324.

Huang said it was important to remain focused locally on the flu, as he said influenza activity has not yet reached its peak in Dallas County.